2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $230,000

Welcome to 1434 Meadowside! This beautifully updated multi-level is perfect for the buyer who wants a house but not months of constant projects. This turn key property features a laundry list of improvements to both the interior and exterior, all being done within the last year. Walking in the front door you will be greeted by fresh paint throughout all the rooms and luxury vinyl flooring. Moving left into the kitchen, updates include new quartz countertops and new stainless appliances. Both full bathrooms have had the vanity and all hardware replaced. Some noteworthy details include lighting throughout the house that have been changed to LED fixtures as well as a Wifi thermostat and garage door opener- ensuring total control of the house when not home. The exterior has also been extensively focused on, with all fresh paint on the exterior including trim, as well as new gutters, downspouts and gutter guards. The landscaping has been freshly updated.