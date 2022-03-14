2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $230,000

There is so much to love about this Mid Century Modern Southampton home w/ amazing updates! As you enter the home, you will be greeted w/ an open floor plan offering plenty of natural light through newer windows. Living room flows into the large dining area perfect for family dinners or game night. Main floor has two nice sized bedrooms and full bath w/ shower/tub combo and large vanity. Beautifully updated kitchen has custom cabinetry with room for another small breakfast area. Off the kitchen is a covered three season room offering extra living and entertaining space. The newer composite deck looks over the level, private fenced backyard and one-car garage. Partially finished basement offers more great living space with a second full bath w/ walk-in shower and a little office nook. This home is not lacking on storage and closet space. You will love the extra deep closets throughout the home. Located on a great street just walking distance to Macklind Restaurant/Bar District!