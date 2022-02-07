 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $234,900

Move in ready! Move into this beautiful, newly renovated home. The spacious living room greets you with bamboo hardwood floors and a large picture window. Down the hall you will find two spacious bedrooms and a newly renovated main floor bath. The eat in-kitchen will lead you downstairs to a partially finished basement with living/recreation room, additional room that can be used as sleeping area. You will also find a laundry room with storage area and additional full bath on lower level. Walk-out basement with French doors to a patio, utility shed, and fenced-in oversized yard.

