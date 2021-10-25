2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $234,900

At this price, can you even FIND a home with a main floor laundry? (Check!). A two-car attached garage? (Check!) How ‘bout a finished lower level? (Check!) Oh, you want a killer fenced backyard? (Check!) Well, a fireplace would be nice. (Got that, too!). Vaulted ceiling? (You got it!) Updates? (Yup, pretty much!). Add a stellar location. Great flex/workout room in lower level, plus extra finished gathering or family room. Still, lots of storage. Very open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Seller is including frig, washer and dryer if you’d like. What’s missing? You!!! This house is “Cute as a speckled pup” and was built as “in-fill” in a neighborhood of older homes in great location, so is young for the surrounding area. Available for showings beginning Friday, 8/22. Open house Sunday 10/24 1:00-3:00.