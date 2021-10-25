At this price, can you even FIND a home with a main floor laundry? (Check!). A two-car attached garage? (Check!) How ‘bout a finished lower level? (Check!) Oh, you want a killer fenced backyard? (Check!) Well, a fireplace would be nice. (Got that, too!). Vaulted ceiling? (You got it!) Updates? (Yup, pretty much!). Add a stellar location. Great flex/workout room in lower level, plus extra finished gathering or family room. Still, lots of storage. Very open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Seller is including frig, washer and dryer if you’d like. What’s missing? You!!! This house is “Cute as a speckled pup” and was built as “in-fill” in a neighborhood of older homes in great location, so is young for the surrounding area. Available for showings beginning Friday, 8/22. Open house Sunday 10/24 1:00-3:00.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $234,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kim St. Onge’s last day on air was Aug. 20. She said she got religious exemption from vaccine, but KMOV’s parent company then placed numerous restrictions.
An initial investigation found the incident happened at a party at the Phi Gamma Delta house at the Columbia campus.
St. Louis judge granted the NFL's and Rams' motion to disqualify plaintiff's lawyer Robert Blitz from the case.
Manchester police said the victim likely wouldn't have survived if not for the actions of his wife and a Parkway South High School student.
Our columnist reflects on Cardinal theatrics, the Blues quick start and Mizzou's prize recruit.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of Missouri. Storms expected Sunday evening could include hail, strong wind and tornadoes.
Lawyers were debating the extent of a police investigation into Kirkwood High School teacher Chris Stephens in the late 1990s.
It's a hard thing, managing the modern Cardinals
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
Righthander is two years removed from strong showing in minors; his recovery from Tommy John surgery will stretch into the 2022 season.