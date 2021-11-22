2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $240,000

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 story home w/ 1 car garage & all of the charm you would expect in a south city property. You will love the sunroom leading to the large back patio, the charm of the stained glass windows & built-in shelves surrounding the fireplace & functionality of having a walk out basement. The updated kitchen features quartz counter tops, gas range, subway tile backsplash, custom cabinets & a refrigerator that can stay w/ home! The living room, accented by a fireplace, & formal dining room w/ built-in wine racks are perfect spaces to entertain guests. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms & an additional sleeping area. Last, but not least, enjoy your morning coffee or evening drink in your sunroom, leading to a spacious patio, fenced backyard w/ pergola & add. parking pad adjacent to the garage. Add. features include newer electrical panel, newer HVAC system, security system, architectural shingle roof & sewer lateral that was replaced in '16. A must see!