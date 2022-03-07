Welcome Home! Lovely two bedroom, four bath townhouse with two car attached garage. Great room/living room with natural light, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Dining room with sliding glass -walk out to private wood deck. Kitchen has white cabinetry, island and breakfast bar, double sink,abundance of counter space with appliances to stay. Breakfast room/office nook off kitchen. Main floor half bath. Upper level offers master suite with amazing closet space, second bedroom, two full baths and laundry with w/d included. Lower level has a wonderful size family/rec room, storage/systems room and a half bath. Exterior is a delight with simple landscaped beds, concrete walkway to front porch,private deck and green space.Attached 2 car garage with remotes;access to locked mailbox. See update list. Some include;NEW LL windows,NEW HVAC system(2017),NEW Water Heater (2020),Updated bathrooms, etc.Walking distance to Community pool/tennis. Clear occupancy (5 people) !
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $241,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Body camera video shows the traffic stop that prompted an alderman to accuse an officer of being ‘rude’ and the chief of offering to fix a ticket.
The 2020 Census showed St. Louis grew more slowly than all but three of the nation’s 50 largest metro areas. Regional leaders are worried.
‘Living like the Kardashians’: Jury orders wife of ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions to pay
The wife of an ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions must help repay the funds, but the couple's parents were not found liable in a lawsuit.
The People’s Convoy is one of several trucker-led protests, and likely the largest, heading to the Washington, D.C., area this week.
Renée Zellweger thought the byzantine tale of the Troy, Missouri, woman might make great television.
Sad is one word for the lockout. Stupid is another.
The new NBC miniseries "The Thing About Pam" chronicles a decade-long case involving Pamela Hupp.
The president, rejecting calls from some to ‘defund the police,’ instead called for more resources for law enforcement during his State of the Union speech.
The president's State of the Union address included a pointed attack on defund-the-police advocates. Republicans cheered. Progressives didn't.
‘He bet on himself’: South Korean teen Won-Bin Cho brings intriguing swing to Cardinals’ minor-league camp
First amateur player out of Asia signed by Cardinals will be debuting as a pro when he reports to camp. At 18, he's the second-youngest outfielder present.