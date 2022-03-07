2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $241,900

Welcome Home! Lovely two bedroom, four bath townhouse with two car attached garage. Great room/living room with natural light, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Dining room with sliding glass -walk out to private wood deck. Kitchen has white cabinetry, island and breakfast bar, double sink,abundance of counter space with appliances to stay. Breakfast room/office nook off kitchen. Main floor half bath. Upper level offers master suite with amazing closet space, second bedroom, two full baths and laundry with w/d included. Lower level has a wonderful size family/rec room, storage/systems room and a half bath. Exterior is a delight with simple landscaped beds, concrete walkway to front porch,private deck and green space.Attached 2 car garage with remotes;access to locked mailbox. See update list. Some include;NEW LL windows,NEW HVAC system(2017),NEW Water Heater (2020),Updated bathrooms, etc.Walking distance to Community pool/tennis. Clear occupancy (5 people) !