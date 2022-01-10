Welcome to City living at its finest - Lindell Terrace is in the heart of the Central West End. This 3rd-floor corner unit will welcome you home with it's openness and great views of the City! The natural light comes flooding in through the floor-to-ceiling windows and the amazing patio is a great space to entertain with a beautiful view. This large, 2 bed 2 bath 1352 square foot open condo with updated kitchen and bath is just waiting for your personal touches all while providing you with the comforts and safety this high rise is known for. Gated garage parking, 24-hour professional doorman, work-out facility, are just some of the amazing amenities you get to enjoy. The monthly condo fee simplifies your busy schedule by covering so many needs: on-site laundry services, gated garage parking, trash, water, and doorman on-site 24/7. Stop by today and see how enjoyable the City life can be with so many great things St. Louis has to offer.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $249,900
