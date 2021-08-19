 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $25,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $25,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $25,000

Calling ALL INVESTORS! This is GREAT investment property to add to your portfolio!! This property needs a little TLC! You do not want to miss this opportunity! As-is, seller to do no repairs

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News