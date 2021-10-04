 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $250,000

**Awesome CENTRAL WEST END 2 Bdrm 2 BATH CONDO with 2 CAR Tandem GARAGE PARKING*BIG Storage room in GARAGE*LOW Monthly fee*TREE lined Culdesac with SIDEWALKS*Incredible WALKABILITY*Kitchen features WHITE Cabinets*Newer STAINLESS Appliances*Breakfast BAR*GRANITE Countertops*WASHER and DRYER to stay*LOADS of storage*Newer CARPET*Neutral PAINT throughout*WOODBurning FIREPLACE*MASTER Bath with SEPARATE Tub and SHOWER*LARGE walkin MASTER bedroom Closet*Conveniently LOCATED near HOSPITALS*UNIVERSITIES*IKEA*ALL your FAVORITE St Louis PLACES*SHOPPING*RESTAURANTS*PARKS*and MORE!!

