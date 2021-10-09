 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $250,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $250,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $250,000

Wonderful opportunity to own a 5-year new townhome! You are going to fall in love with the open floor plan of this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home in such a convenient location. Right next to Suson Park as well! The expansive family room has neutral carpet and paint colors, plenty of natural sunlight, ceiling fan and more. This home makes entertaining easy! You will love the fact it has main floor laundry, both bedrooms have nice walk-in closets, and a large loft area that could be a whole other living room/rec area. Along with a unfinished lower level with a walk-out waiting for your finished touches! Hurry and make your appointment today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News