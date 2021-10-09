Wonderful opportunity to own a 5-year new townhome! You are going to fall in love with the open floor plan of this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home in such a convenient location. Right next to Suson Park as well! The expansive family room has neutral carpet and paint colors, plenty of natural sunlight, ceiling fan and more. This home makes entertaining easy! You will love the fact it has main floor laundry, both bedrooms have nice walk-in closets, and a large loft area that could be a whole other living room/rec area. Along with a unfinished lower level with a walk-out waiting for your finished touches! Hurry and make your appointment today!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $250,000
