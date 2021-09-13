 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $255,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $255,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $255,000

Charming Kirkwood bungalow in great location, walking distance to Kirkwood Middle and High School. Open living room/dining room. The spacious dining room boasts a beautiful bay window. Roof, gutters and stainless kitchen appliances replaced in 2021. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, plantation shutters through most, private level fenced yard. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with office/nursery off master bedroom that offers a seperate closet. Tuck under 1 car garage. Basement is a clean slate for new owners to finish as desired.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News