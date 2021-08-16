2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $265,000

Charming Kirkwood bungalow in great location, walking distance to Kirkwood Middle and High School. Open living room/dining room. The spacious dining room boasts a beautiful bay window. Roof, gutters and stainless kitchen appliances replaced in 2021. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, plantation shutters through most, private level fenced yard. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with office/nursery off master bedroom that offers a seperate closet. Tuck under 1 car garage. Basement is a clean slate for new owners to finish as desired.