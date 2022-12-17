2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $265,000

Welcome to 1855 Basston Dr in the highly desired Commons at Maryland Oaks community in Maryland Heights! This 2 story townhouse offers 2 bedrooms 2-1/2 baths and comes w/ rear entry garage. Includes full basement w/ bath rough, 2nd floor open loft with both bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, six panel doors, nice flooring and professionally landscaped. Highly desired community! This is a low maintenance residence. Don't worry about doing the outside/ exterior chores, the condo associations take care of all those! Fantastic location, close to highways and to Westport Plaza which has offices buildings, restaurants, entertainment venues, and hotels. Don’t miss out on this beautiful and convenient townhome! Duplicate of Listing #22072628