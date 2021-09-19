2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $265,000

Welcome to 6549 Tholozan! Located in the popular Lindenwood Park neighborhood, this classic 1950’s brick bungalow is full of character, modern updates and totally move-in ready. From the moment you step inside, the light-filled living room/dining room combo draws you in and creates the ideal space for entertaining or hosting dinner parties. The eat-in kitchen is full of function and style with quartz countertops, all white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and adorable corner banquette seating. Off of the kitchen is the renovated 3-season room, the perfect spot to relax and take in the view of the lovely yard and private patio space. Two spacious bedrooms and a full updated hall bath complete the main floor. The impressive finished basement offers an additional sleeping area, large flexible rec area with wet bar, full bath and updated laundry room. All of this in a super convenient S. City location walkable to parks, schools, restaurants (Trattoria Marcella!) and more.