2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $269,000

Welcome to this charming home in popular Webster Groves! The location is great off a quiet street that is walkable to the 3 schools and blocks away from the Webster Recreation Center with pool and tennis courts. Driveway and carport for off street parking. Enter into the combination living and dining room with wood floors. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with updated kitchen. The family room is a bonus with a wood burning fireplace. The property sits on a large corner lot with a lovely white picket fence to enclose the back yard. Part of the basement is finished for additional space to make TV room or whatever works for you! Welcome to your next home that has passed the Webster inspection. There will be an open house on Sunday August 1st from 1-3.