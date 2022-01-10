2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $269,000

Located in super hot tower Grove South, this circa 1937 bungalow is made fresh & new! So many updates, yet so much original character. The generous front porch is ready to be enjoyed in warmer days to come. The original arched front door with art glass, welcome you to come in. The arched openings continue through the foyer & living room. The fresh open kitchen with deluxe stainless steel appliances, granite counters & dining peninsula, make the whole space perfect for entertaining. 2 bedrooms, full bath and an office, or sun room round out main level. Out back, the porch, steps & custom patio are new. The yard has some mature landscaping & 1 car garage. The downstairs is finished with half bath, large den or sleeping area, and lots of storage. The roof, windows, all plumbing, electric, HVAC, water service, sewer & stack are all new, makes for worry free maintanence. Walk to Morganford restaurants and shops, the always gorgeous Tower Grove Park, and so much more.