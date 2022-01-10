Located in super hot tower Grove South, this circa 1937 bungalow is made fresh & new! So many updates, yet so much original character. The generous front porch is ready to be enjoyed in warmer days to come. The original arched front door with art glass, welcome you to come in. The arched openings continue through the foyer & living room. The fresh open kitchen with deluxe stainless steel appliances, granite counters & dining peninsula, make the whole space perfect for entertaining. 2 bedrooms, full bath and an office, or sun room round out main level. Out back, the porch, steps & custom patio are new. The yard has some mature landscaping & 1 car garage. The downstairs is finished with half bath, large den or sleeping area, and lots of storage. The roof, windows, all plumbing, electric, HVAC, water service, sewer & stack are all new, makes for worry free maintanence. Walk to Morganford restaurants and shops, the always gorgeous Tower Grove Park, and so much more.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $269,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hernandez, who was scheduled to plead guilty Monday for her role in the riots, has been arrested on suspicion of DWI for the fatal wreck Wednesday.
Council voted along party lines to approve an order requiring masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people older than 5 in public indoor spaces.
Heidi Fleiss says she’s angry that someone shot one of her cherished pet parrots with a pellet gun just before Christmas.
Federal prosecutors say an East St. Louis market has been used in a $1 million food stamp fraud.
Hospital officials say they’re running out of options as the number of sick patients and health care workers soars.
Goold: As Bonds, Clemens drop from Hall of Fame ballot, voters still face steroid conundrums, sharp criticism
Derrick Goold shares (defends?) 10 names checked on his Hall of Fame ballot and details how as steroid era recedes, other debates arrive.
President Joe Biden marked the Jan. 6 anniversary with probably the most forceful and assertive speech of his long political life.
Patients who have procedures scheduled will be contacted by BJC about postponing their appointment.
KSDK (Channel 5) reporter Michelle Li, who grew up in Missouri, reported on traditional foods for New Year’s and mentioned Korean dumpling soup.
In order to override a veto or pass an emergency clause, 109 votes are needed. The GOP caucus is down to 108 members.