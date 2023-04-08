New ranch home in the historic Bevo community. This beauty boasts a spacious open floor plan, great for entertaining. Two large main floor bedrooms with ceiling fans and a primary walk in closet; a full primary and guest bathroom. The kitchen boasts custom cabinets, generous storage, pantry, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and peninsula that seats several. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main floor, lots of natural light, and a SimpliSafe security system. A full, unfinished, basement with plenty of storage and lots of potential. The exterior features maintenance free siding, composite steps, aluminum hand rails, and seamless gutters. A rear parking pad for your convenience and fully sodded yard. A ten year tax abatement; real estate taxes are 75% abated for ten years. Special $6,000 lender credit/grant toward closing costs and prepaids available for FHA, VA, Conventional. Fully permitted, inspected, approved for occupancy,. Must See! Duplicate listing of MLS#23003849