This beautiful 2 story townhouse offers 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in the highly desired Commons at Maryland Oaks Community. Includes full basement with roughin bath, 2nd floor open loft bonus room, upgraded beautiful flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances and rear entry one car garage. Another great feature is the half bath on the first floor. Condo association takes care of the outside and some inside maintenance! Fantastic location close to highways and shopping.