2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $27,500

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $27,500

Welcome home! This adorable bungalow just got a BRAND NEW ROOF! Would make a great rental property or family home for an investor willing to complete the rehab. Property has great curb appeal and comes with a one-car garage. Property is being sold AS-IS. No inspections will be done, no work will be completed. Please use a special sales contract for your offer. Seller prefers offers without contingencies.

