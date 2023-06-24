Welcome to Lions Gate! This move-in ready two-bedroom, two-bath home is an entertainer's dream. Its spacious layout features a large eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar, opening to the breakfast area and living room adorned with vaulted ceilings and beautiful hard wood floors. The kitchen boasts 42-inch tall cabinets, granite countertops, and sleek black GE appliances, and all appliances stay. The master suite offers a walk-in closet, adult-height vanity, and a master bathroom. No renovations required, just unpack and settle in. The walk-out lower level is ready for your personal touch to create the space of your dreams. The home is located in South County's Melville School district, and provides easy access to I-255 and I-55, with restaurants, shopping, and more, just minutes away. Schedule a viewing today and envision yourself in this exceptional home!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $275,000
