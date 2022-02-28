2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $279,900

Charming Brentwood Ranch with 2 large bedrooms and a great floorplan with 1280 square feet on the main level. Loads of updates throughout including new windows, newer roof, newer hvac/water heater and much more. Cozy wood-burning fireplace next to original stain-glass windows makes hunkering down in the winter a pleasure! The extra-large light and bright dining room highlights the beautiful built-ins and makes gathering for every meal a special treat. The Kitchen has loads of convenient storage and leads to the sunroom that overlooks the level and spacious backyard. Notice the open Lower Level that could easily be finished for additional living space or makes for abundant storage. Great location with a short walk to parks, elementary school and across the street from the library and all their wonderful small events! A great home, in a popular area, curb appeal galore, close to so many things - this home is a must see!