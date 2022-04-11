 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $279,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $279,900

Cute 2 bed 2 bath home just blocks from Downtown Kirkwood! This home boasts over 1,400 sqft of total living space, all while sitting on a 50x150 lot! Such a unique home from the entry door and pergola, to the huge backyard! The front sunroom can suit as a perfect mudroom as you enter inside. As you walk in you'll notice the wood flooring and how it lives much larger than it looks. Spacious and bright family room. Lovely dining area. Kitchen boasts a plethora of custom cabinetry and countertops. Both bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Full bath on main. Lower level is finished with rec area, sleeping room and full bath! 2 car garage! Whether upgrading, downsizing or just starting, this is the perfect home for you! Better hurry!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News