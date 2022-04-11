Cute 2 bed 2 bath home just blocks from Downtown Kirkwood! This home boasts over 1,400 sqft of total living space, all while sitting on a 50x150 lot! Such a unique home from the entry door and pergola, to the huge backyard! The front sunroom can suit as a perfect mudroom as you enter inside. As you walk in you'll notice the wood flooring and how it lives much larger than it looks. Spacious and bright family room. Lovely dining area. Kitchen boasts a plethora of custom cabinetry and countertops. Both bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Full bath on main. Lower level is finished with rec area, sleeping room and full bath! 2 car garage! Whether upgrading, downsizing or just starting, this is the perfect home for you! Better hurry!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $279,900
