2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $29,900

Don't miss this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with over 950 square feet of living space! Home features spacious updated eat-in kitchen, updated bathroom, wood flooring, large level lot, and 2 car detached garage! This home is waiting for your finishing touches!! Sold As Is. Seller to do no Inspections, make any warranties, or provide any repairs*All offers must be accompanied by buyer's pre-qualification letter or proof of funds. All offers submitted without these documents will not be considered. *Please be aware the seller will choose the place of settlement, closing offices, escrow or attorney. *The seller reserves the right to accept the offer of their choice regardless of the order in which they are received, countered offered or presented from a multiple offer situation. Special addendums required with accepted contract. Special Sales contract only.