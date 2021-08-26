 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $29,900

Two bedrooms and one bath with lots of updates. MOTIVATED SELLER WILL ENTERTAIN ANY REASONABLE OFFER. Property is occupied at $650.00 per month. Property is part of package of rental homes or can be sold separately.

