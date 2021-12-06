Modern luxury dovetailed w/distinctive character. Interior design of neutral decor & finest of finishes that spared no expense. Perfectly located in Heart of UCity, short walking distance to Downtown Clayton. Meticulously maintain & updated 2 bed home is the epitome of charm & innovation. Designer lighting, gleaming hardwood floors, newer insulated windows throughout allow for flood of sunlight, formal living room w/gas fireplace, dining room, updated kitchen w/quartz countertops, solid maple cabinets, marble backsplash & marble floors, newer appliances w/double oven~ unleash your inner Iron Chef! 2nd floor offers Primary Suite w/vaulted ceiling & outdoor terrace for peace & tranquility. Glorious updated hall bath. Lower level is ready for your imagination for more living space. Enjoy relaxing evenings or morning coffee on the covered front porch but not to be overshadowed by the pristine fenced back yard completed with patio space perfect for entertaining! New Roof in summer of 2021!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
'Unfortunately, this continues to be the natural course of this pandemic, and we will continue to see variants,' said the St. Louis health director.
The deceased officer was identified as Antonio Valentine, 42, who had been with the county department since 2007. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon.
BenFred: Could the Cardinals snag Story? Was the Rams settlement underwhelming? Will MLB lockout make things worse?
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Pacific, Missouri, lying near her car with a gunshot wound to her chest.
Governor alleges Independent reporter ‘handpicked information’ and took ‘data out of context.’ News organization says it stands by its story.
A St. Louis judge has upheld the zoo's policy banning visitors from carrying guns inside, declaring the publicly funded institution a gun-free zone.
Records also show the FBI told the state the incident was ‘not an actual network intrusion.’
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found near State Highway 100 and Country Air Drive in Pacific on Wednesday.
Host, reporter has worked at MLB, NHL networks as well as regional sports outlets.
During his weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans, Jeff Gordon also talks Blues and Cardinals roster moves and a hot seat in Columbia, Mo.