2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900

Modern luxury dovetailed w/distinctive character. Interior design of neutral decor & finest of finishes that spared no expense. Perfectly located in Heart of UCity, short walking distance to Downtown Clayton. Meticulously maintain & updated 2 bed home is the epitome of charm & innovation. Designer lighting, gleaming hardwood floors, newer insulated windows throughout allow for flood of sunlight, formal living room w/gas fireplace, dining room, updated kitchen w/quartz countertops, solid maple cabinets, marble backsplash & marble floors, newer appliances w/double oven~ unleash your inner Iron Chef! 2nd floor offers Primary Suite w/vaulted ceiling & outdoor terrace for peace & tranquility. Glorious updated hall bath. Lower level is ready for your imagination for more living space. Enjoy relaxing evenings or morning coffee on the covered front porch but not to be overshadowed by the pristine fenced back yard completed with patio space perfect for entertaining! New Roof in summer of 2021!