2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $3,495

ONE HUNDRED ABOVE THE PARK. ASSUME THE LEASE ON THIS LUXURY APARTMENT on 33rd floor with views over Forest Park, located in the Central West End. This 2 BD/2BA, is truly outstanding with fabulous sunset vistas! Includes secured, designated parking space in the lower level garage for an additional $225.00/mo., with high speed elevator to your door. This building is recognized internationally for it's unique design of repetitive corner units, with floor to ceiling windows & LED lighting. Studio Gang, Jeanne Gang, lead architect, created the architectural design, MAC PROPERTIES, developed. Services & Amenities on The 7th Floor are truly world class. They including an observation deck, outdoor pool, game room, lounge, fitness center, conference rooms, even indoor dog park & wash! Come enjoy the pinnacle of city living in the much sought after Central West End. NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED. ASSUME THE EXISTING LEASE UNTIL MAY 31ST, THEN sign on with leasing manager for a new lease in your name.