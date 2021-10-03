2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $30,000

Bring your tools and your plans. This full brick bungalow needs some TLC. Living room with fireplace. Formal dining room. Kitchen has white cabinets. Stove and Refrigerator to stay. Updated bath. Sun room is second bedroom. Hardwood floors. Some thermal windows. Full basement. Detached garage. Shared driveway. Property is sold in AS-IS condition. Seller to do no inspections or repairs. No warranties expressed, implied or provided.