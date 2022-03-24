 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $30,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $30,000

Perfectly charming 2 bedroom one bathroom home. Overall home is in very good condition with strong bones. Just needs a little TLC, plumbing, and light rehab work to get this house feeling like home. Would make a great starter home or rental property. Great neighbors, don't miss out on this one.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News