 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $300,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $300,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $300,000

A must see cozy two bedroom 2 full bath home located in the Clayton school district. This home is nestled away on a super quiet, well maintained street. Brand new electrical box installed 09/13/2021. The roof is only six years old. Nice bathroom updates. Lovely dining area and partially finished basement. Just minutes away from major shopping and popular eating venues.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News