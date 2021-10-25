2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $300,000

-
Former KMOV reporter: ‘Let go’ over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
After freshman taken to hospital, Mizzou suspends all fraternity activities
Judge sacks lawyer Bob Blitz from St. Louis relocation lawsuit against Rams, NFL
Police: Ballwin man ran over 72-year-old during road rage incident at Parkway South High School
Gordon: Mozeliak's PR disaster ranks as the strangest of them all
A must see cozy two bedroom 2 full bath home located in the Clayton school district. This home is nestled away on a super quiet, well maintained street. Brand new electrical box installed 09/13/2021. The roof is only six years old. Nice bathroom updates. Lovely dining area and partially finished basement. Just minutes away from major shopping and popular eating venues.
