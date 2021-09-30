2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $32,000

Back on the market do to no fault of Seller. Do not judge this home by is cover it is an investors dream move in ready home or owner occupy. Newer roof about 5 years old. 2 nice size bedrooms one updated bathroom, hardwood floors with nice kitchen. Very little work to be done. The basement is unfinished but has a rough end for a bathroom, has gas hot water tank and gas furnace full size basement. Don’t miss out may need some paint on the outside. This home is sold in As Is Condition. Call agent for combo code.