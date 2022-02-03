Price reduction on this Single family home in North City lots of updates in the past 2 years: privacy fence around back yard and garage, installed this year. Furnace and hot water heater replaced in February 2021. Windows replaced in February 2021. Appliances don't stay includes refrigerator, stove, washer, and dryer. Home is to be sold as-is, no warranties or inspections to be done. Seller does request a 24 hour notice prior to showing, showing request through MLS. Must have confirmed appointment. Closing contingency on seller to purchase home. Owner has decided to make home active again, now is your time for a home or rental under $40,000. Don't let it get away from you.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $32,000
