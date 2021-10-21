2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $32,500

OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNITY!!! This bungalow is sure to please!! Home features hardwood floor throughout, large spacious bedrooms and a detached garage! Fantastic front porch, stained glass, original millwork, and updated electric panel make this one a winner!! Schedule a showing today!! Property is to be sold in its current as-is condition with no warranties or representations by the Seller. Seller will not make repairs nor provide any inspections. Seller's addendum is required after terms of sale are agreed upon. Special Sale Contract (Form #2043) required. Proof of funds or pre-approval letter required with offer.