Welcome to this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in the Lindbergh School District! Enjoy the low maintenance lifestyle, as the association covers all landscaping, mowing, and snow removal. This home has a spacious front porch for sitting and relaxing. As you enter, note all the natural light, 9ft ceilings, beautiful kitchen with a center island, and 42” tall cabinets! This home has an open floor plan on the first floor. On the second floor, you have a spacious master bedroom and bath as well as a second bedroom with a full bath. There is a tuck under 2-car garage with extra room for storage. There is a rear balcony for enjoying a cup of coffee off of the dining room. Easy access to I-270 and I-44 and nearby Grant’s View Library, Grant’s Trail, and Grant’s Farm. First showings start on 4/21/2023 at 9am. Open Houses will be on 4/22/2023 (Sat) from 1-3 pm and 4/23/2023 (Sun) from 1-3pm. This home will not last long!