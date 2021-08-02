 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $325,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $325,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $325,000

Welcome to 26 Dorclin Lane! This move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the award winning Lindbergh School District. Newer Kitchen with Stainless appliances and Granite Countertops. Both bedrooms have custom closets. Hardwood floors in Dining room, Living Room and under Carpets in bedrooms. Finished lower level great for entertaining with full bathroom. 2 car garage, giant patio and spacious yard. This subdivision retains a country feel while being close to everything. Offers to be turned in by noon on Monday with a response time of 8:00PM

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports