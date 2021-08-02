2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $325,000

Welcome to 26 Dorclin Lane! This move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the award winning Lindbergh School District. Newer Kitchen with Stainless appliances and Granite Countertops. Both bedrooms have custom closets. Hardwood floors in Dining room, Living Room and under Carpets in bedrooms. Finished lower level great for entertaining with full bathroom. 2 car garage, giant patio and spacious yard. This subdivision retains a country feel while being close to everything. Offers to be turned in by noon on Monday with a response time of 8:00PM