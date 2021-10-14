2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,000

Here is a great bargain on a 2 bedroom home that needs a little work and is priced to sell at $35,000. Some updates have been completed. The inside has an open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen. Floors are in good condition. The property does need a new garage door – (there is plywood blocking the garage right now). The home looks better on the inside than the outside so don’t let the exterior keep you from getting a great deal. Located in Riverview Gardens, this home is not in a flood zone and with a few updates would make a great rental. Buyer needs to close at Copper Title LLC and seller will pay buyer’s title closing costs.