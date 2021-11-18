2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,000

With a little TLC this could be rent-ready in no time! This 2 beds 1 bath home features 768 sq ft of total living area and has a large level lot! The living room directs to a cut-out to your kitchen equipped with wooden cabinetry and white appliances! Your two bedrooms are generously sized and are furnished with ceiling fans, along with wood floors that cover almost the entire main level! The main floor is finished off with a full bath! This property also has a basement for extra storage space!