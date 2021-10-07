Single family home in North City, privacy fence around back yard and garage, installed this year. Furnace and hot water heater replaced in February 2021. Windows replaced in February 2021. Appliances don't stay includes refrigerator, stove, washer, and dryer. Home is to be sold as-is, no warranties or inspections to be done. Seller does request a 2 hour notice prior to showing, showing request through MLS. Closing contingency on seller to purchase home. No lock box client will be present during showing but will step out for showings. Please knock before entering
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
- 11 min to read
The pandemic has sent a nursing shortage that has been building over the past 10 years into dire straits, nurses and hospital administrators say.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Radio voice is retiring after 50 years in booth and battle with COVID.
Reign Restaurant will have 30 days to vacate its premises once the order is posted.
BenFred: Tennessee's dismantling of Mizzou puts spotlight squarely on Drinkwitz's hiring of defensive coordinator Wilks
Mizzou's defense is one of the worst in Power Five football, and Saturday confirmed it again.
Shifting winds and clearing skies: KMOV meteorologist Kristen Cornett, adopted at birth, is getting to know her biological family
-
- 6 min to read
Cornett, 47, met a biological sister and her bio mother in her 20s but recently has made some stunning family discoveries.
Arrest records show the 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on school property, at 341 Sappington Road.
Goldschmidt's single for his 99th RBI is game-winner as Cardinals win 90th game for 12th time since 2000.
As the Cardinals enter postseason and the Blues enter the regular season, we check out what's on the mind of St. Louis sports fans.