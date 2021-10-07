2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,000

Single family home in North City, privacy fence around back yard and garage, installed this year. Furnace and hot water heater replaced in February 2021. Windows replaced in February 2021. Appliances don't stay includes refrigerator, stove, washer, and dryer. Home is to be sold as-is, no warranties or inspections to be done. Seller does request a 2 hour notice prior to showing, showing request through MLS. Closing contingency on seller to purchase home. No lock box client will be present during showing but will step out for showings. Please knock before entering