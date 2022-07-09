PRICE REDUCED!---Bright and fresh, home features open floor plan, large living room with recessed lighting, very large kitchen with designer solid surface counters, designer tile backsplash above all counters, large and deep under mount sink, large center island, separate coffee bar, pantry, soft close doors/drawers, some stainless appliances, recessed lighting, refrigerator included. Second floor features 2 bedrooms with Primary suite, 2 baths and 2nd floor laundry, washer and dryer also included in sale. Primary bedroom suite has sizable walk-in closet, recessed lighting and designer ceiling fan, large bathroom with luxury plank flooring, large vanity and walk-in shower with built-in seat/ledge and full length glass door, plus tankless hot water heater (never run out of hot water). Amazing charm and fantastic location…walk to restaurants, markets, coffee, parks, bakery and all that The Hill has to offer! Take a look today!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Busch Light was one of the beer industry's top three fastest-growing brands from mid-May to mid-June.
St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar was arrested early Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
The cost of a seat in the St. Louis stadium changes depending on the circumstances. Why?
“The best thing for Eric, not to mention the country, is for him to lose. That’s the only thing that will save him.”
Cardinals drop series finale for eighth consecutive time as they reach halfway point of season at 44-37.
With two hits and a double Wednesday, Pujols moved within a swing of tying one of Musial's remarkable records, but he didn't get that chance in the eighth.
Rep. Tricia Derges, R-Nixa, resigned three days after after a jury found her guilty of wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators.
With timing of Molina's return still unclear — manager says he's 'feeling better' — Cardinals shift from prospect Herrera to 10-year vet to fix flagging performance.
Demario Smith was home for the summer after his freshman year at Morehouse College in Atlanta, his mother said.
Councilman proposes ban on county employees having sex on county property in response to probe of recording.