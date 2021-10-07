2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $36,500

-
Media Views: Shannon nearly never made it to booth — or anywhere else
-
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
Goold: Do the Cardinals have a real shot at Max Scherzer this offseason?
-
‘It was too emotional’: Shannon at loss for words when honored before Cardinals’ final game
-
‘Threat to public safety’: St. Louis shuts down Reign Restaurant for a year
This home is currently being used as a rental property and tenants are on a month to month lease at $700. Continue to use this for positive cash flow and make this home your own. This home is being sold AS IS.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!