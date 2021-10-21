 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $38,900

HIGHEST AND BEST OFFER BY NOON - MONDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2021. Great Property with Great Potential. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Brick Ranch Home nestled in the subdivision of North Hills Gardens. Over 1200 sq. ft. of living space featuring spacious Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Full Basement. Has a 1 car attached Garage and a nice Patio in the back for Entertaining or just Relaxing. Call us today and make an appointment to view amd make this your new Home.

