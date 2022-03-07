This charming home enjoys proximity to downtown Brentwood and the Central corridor-Ladue, Clayton, Forest Park. Most desirable spot in Brentwood located on a Private Drive with NO thoroughfare traffic and directly across from Tilles Park (120+ acre park). This single-story all brick home is landscaped with a colorful array of ornamental grasses and trees. The driveway has rear entry for large garage and backyard patio. The beautiful, polished hardwood floors finished with crown molding and large archways provide an open floor plan for the large living-room into the formal dining area. Antique crystal chandelier, wood burning fireplace, beautiful built -in display shelving, and the sunroom adorned with cozy Roman shades perfect for a study/office space. Double-paned windows with marble sills and California closets accent the spacious bedrooms. All ceramic tiled bathroom with plantation shutters finishes. Easy access to attic by wooden staircase and walk out basement complete this gem.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $380,000
