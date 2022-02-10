 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,900

Tenant occupied property. Great investment opportunity. This property is sold in its present condition. No warranties or inspections will be provided. This is a long-term tenant month-to-month ($650). The landlord pays the water and sewer bill.

