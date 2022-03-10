2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,900

Property to be sold AS-IS. Seller to do no repairs or inspections including governmental inspections. Home is in need of a full renovation from top to bottom. Not sure of the age of the roof, windows or systems. You can access the basement from the garage. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Owner still needs to pick through a few of the items but most of it will stay in the house. The car in the garage will be removed before closing. Refer to ShowingTime for showing instructions.