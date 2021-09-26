 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,900

SELLER MOTIVATED AND OPEN TO OFFER. Bring your tools and ideas. Property sold in AS-IS condition. Seller to do no inspections or make any repairs. No warranties expressed implied or provided. Living room flows to Formal Dining room. 2 good sized bedrooms. Full bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Big eat in kitchen opens to enclosed porch. Full basement. Parking pad in rear of house off the alley.

