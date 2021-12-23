 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,900

Affordable Brick bungalow with covered porch and full basement. Special features include: Eat In Kitchen, some wood floors, Six Panel Doors and living room. Great starter home or investment property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News