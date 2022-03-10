 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,900

BACK ON THE MARKET NO FAULT OF THE SELLER ! Investors!! Looking to add to your portfolio ?? This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage fixer upper is ready to be rehabbed. This will make a great fix and flip or rental. Property is being sold as is seller will do no inspections or repairs and will not turn utilities on.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News