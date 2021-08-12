 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $39,900

Even though a lot has been updated and improved in the home, it is being sold in AS-IS condition. I has been used for rental. The house has newer thermal windows, updated electric, 90% energy efficient furnace. Central A/C on roof. Hardwood floors throughout. Arches separate the living room from formal dining room. Eat in kitchen has lots of cabinets and big pantry. Both bedrooms are spacious and on the second floor. There is a full bath off the master bedroom. There is a 1/2 bath off the kitchen. Full basement walks out to the nice fenced yard with a gate to the alley.

