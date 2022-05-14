--OPEN SUNDAY 1:00-3:00--Bright and fresh, home features open floor plan, large living room with recessed lighting, very large kitchen with designer solid surface counters, designer tile backsplash above all counters, large and deep under mount sink, large center island, separate coffee bar, pantry, soft close doors/drawers, some stainless appliances, recessed lighting, refrigerator included. Second floor features 2 bedrooms with Primary suite, 2 baths and 2nd floor laundry, washer and dryer also included in sale. Primary bedroom suite has sizable walk-in closet, recessed lighting and designer ceiling fan, large bathroom with luxury plank flooring, large vanity and walk-in shower with built-in seat/ledge and full length glass door, plus tankless hot water heater (never run out of hot water). Amazing charm and fantastic location…walk to restaurants, markets, coffee, parks, bakery and all that The Hill has to offer! Take a look today!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $395,000
