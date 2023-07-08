Amazing 2-year old townhouse, end unit, amazing feautres, updgrades and lots of natural light! This unit has a designer kitchen with quartz tops, stainless appliances and a center island/seating area that opens to a family room with a full wall of windows that completely open up onto a deck. The master suite includes a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, double sink, and tub and separate shower. There is a completely separate guest suite with a sitting room as well. Other features include an attached 2-car garage with additional storage and an amazing rooftop deck with 270 degree views!