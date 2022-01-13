 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $40,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $40,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $40,000

Quality abounds with this lovely slab in desirable Winfield Terrace neighborhood. This is a short sale. $4,000 short sale fee to be paid by buyer at closing. This is a wonderful opportunity to own.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News